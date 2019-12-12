Accra: Hundreds Of Exhibitors Gather At 6th West Africa International Trade Show On Agrofood

The 6th West Africa International Trade Show on Agriculture, Food Processing, Plastics, Printing, and Packaging officially opened this week on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

This year’s edition of agrofood and plastprintpack West Africa 2019 sets a record by presenting seven country pavilions from China, Flanders/Belgium, Germany, Morocco, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.

Exhibitors from 17 countries are participating in the ongoing agrofood & plastprintpack West Africa 2019.

The exhibitors come from Belgium, China, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Italy, Jordan, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, and Turkey.

Organized by the German trade show specialist fairtrade Messe, the show will be complemented by a high-level conference program on the Food processing value chain, Finance, and Packaging.

Dignitaries who graced the official opening of the event included:

H.E. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Deputy Minister of Trade & Industry (MoTi)

H.E. Ölem Gülsün Ergün Ulueren, Ambassador, Republic of Turkey

Bram Wits, Agricultural Counsellor, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Dorothee Dinkelaker, Head of Cooperation, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany

Dr. Michael Blank, Delegate, Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK Ghana)

Tjalling Wierda, General Manager, GNBCC (Ghana Netherlands Business & Culture Council)

Anoek van Wouwe, Flanders Investment and Trade Fair Flanders' Agricultural Marketing Board

Mr Kwae, Director Domestic Trade, Ministry of Trade & Industry (MoTi)

Paul März, Managing Director, fairtrade Messe

The show is supported by strong institutions including AHK Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana, DLG German Agricultural Society, Embassies of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey to Ghana, Flanders Investment and Trade, German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Hortifresh by the Netherlands Government, Morocco Foodex, Sri Lanka Tea Board and the Turkish Ministry of Trade and Ghana’s Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Agrofood & plastprintpack West Africa 2019 is a 2-day program full of presentations and conferences, organised jointly by fairtrade Messe and AHK Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana.

Among the key issues being discussed by stakeholders are:

Food Processing Value Chain Market Analysis,

African Continental Free Trade Agreement–Challenge or Opportunity for the Food and Packaging Sector?

Financing Your Business: Where to Go and Who to Approach?, Agrofood and Packaging Facing the 21st Century:

What Impact do Big Data and Digitalization have?

Packaging: The Way Forward for Ghana and West Africa.

In addition, the Agrofood and plastprintpack portals allow exhibitors and visitors to communicate as well as arrange business meetings before, during and after the event, all year round.

For more information about the exhibitors & products and to pre-register as a visitor, please visit:

www.agrofood-westafrica.com

www.ppp-westafrica.com

About fairtrade - Valuable business contacts

fairtrade was founded by Martin März in 1991. Since long, fairtrade ranks among the leading organisers of professional international trade fairs in emerging markets, especially in North and sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

Managed by its shareholder and his son Paul März and committed to the values of a family business and the team spirit, fairtrade maintains a powerful network of partnerships throughout the world. fairtrade organizes shows in the sectors Agrofood, PlastPrintPack, CIT Solutions, Energy and Industry and strives for a high level of customer satisfaction. By means of innovative. Products and excellent service fairtrade organizes professional platforms for valuable business contacts between exhibitors and visitors. fairtrade is a member of UFI The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. The management is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Key Facts

Exports of agricultural technology to West Africa firm on a high level

The West African market for agricultural technology becomes ever more important. According to the German Engineering Association VDMA, West African imports of agricultural machinery have reached EUR 187 million in 2016.

West Africa‘s food & beverage technology imports increase by 16.7% to 623 million euros in 2018

West Africa imported food & beverage technology worth 623 million euros in 2018. A plus of 16.7% compared to 534 million euros in 2017 and annual growth of 7.8% between 2015 and 2018. (VDMA)

Food trade with West Africa: a 30.42 billion US Dollar business!

According to the World Trade Organization WTO, West African food imports, in 2017, have reached 16.19 billion US$.

West Africa‘s plastics, printing and packaging technology imports with high growth rates

West African imports of plastics technology were up 22% in 2018 to 219 million euros. (VDMA) Major West African import markets of plastics technology - apart from Nigeria – are Ivory Coast, Ghana, Guinea, Senegal, Togo, and Mali, in this order.

Printing and paper technology was bought at a value of 107 million euros in the same year compared to 93 million euros in 2017 (+15%), with Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mali and Senegal as main importers - apart from Nigeria.

And imports of packaging technology made up for 307 million euros, up 8.4% compared with EUR 283 million in 2017. Major West African importers – apart from Nigeria – are Ivory Coast, Ghana, Guinea, Senegal, Mali, and Burkina Faso.