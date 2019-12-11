MTN Customers To Enjoy Exclusive Pre-Screening Of ‘Jumanji – The Next Level’

This festive season promises to be exciting as the biggest telecommunication network, MTN Ghana will be giving customers a unique opportunity to watch the premier of ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’.

The prescreening of the movie will take place at the Silver bird cinema at the Accra Mall on Thursday December 12, 2019. This is the 5th time in the year MTN has given its loyal customers the opportunity to watch the premier of a highly sought after movie.

The Senior Manager for Consumer Marketing at MTN, Nana Asantewaa Amegashie, said, “Delivering a distinct customer experience is our hallmark and MTN Ghana is focused on brightening lives of our customers at various touch points”. “This movie is one of the much anticipated movies of our time and we want our cherished customers to enjoy it at no cost and on the same day that it is premiered in the US and Canada”.

MTN Movie Mania, which is making the pre-screening possible for customers, is an initiative of MTN Ghana in partnership with the Silverbird Cinemas for the business to engage its customers in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

Customers at the event will be treated to a red carpet session after which there will be a networking experience.

The pre-screening of Jumanji: The next level by MTN follows the prescreening of blockbuster movies like: ‘‘Spiderman Homecoming’; ‘Black Panther’; ‘Avengers Infinity’ and Avengers Endgame etc.