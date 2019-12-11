NPP Conniving With Jean Mensa To Rig 2020 Elections – Otukonor Alleges

Peter Boamah Otukonor

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otukonor says some leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are conniving with EC Chair Jean Mensa to rig the 2020 general elections.

According to him, the NPP wants to undermine the electoral process with its diabolic schemes.

“We don’t understand why the EC is taking a radical approach in creating a new voters register,upgrading of voters register is not important we smell something fishy the EC and the NPP are planning to rig the 2020 elections, ” Peter Boamah Otukonor told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

”Compilation of a new voters register at this time is premature, backward and dangerous to our democracy.”

He said is shameful a desperate political party like the NPP will be engaging in this acts.

In a communique released by the Electoral Commission(EC) after its meeting with the parties, the EC stated that the commission will compile a new voters register ahead of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

However, he stated that the situation a clear indication that the New Patriotic Party wants to rig the 2020 elections.

‘‘Sensing Ghanaians are so early getting disappointed and fed-up, and are therefore likely to vote out the NPP in 2020, the ruling party, this paper has gathered, have concluded that the surest way to secure a second term is to skew the election in its favour,”Otukonor added

Otukonor said the EC has failed abysmally in all the elections it conducted after the 2016 election. The referendum was openly rigged and the violence, rigging and silliness recorded at the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye election is unprecedented in the history of the fourth republic.