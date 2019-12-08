Aflao Traditional Area Development Organization Donate Exercise Books To Schools

More than 446 students spread across the Aflao traditional area in the Volta region have benefitted from a two-day tour and distribution of exercise books to final year pupils of these schools; Gamadzra, Apedido, Agblekpui, Akporkploe, Ss. Peter and Paul, Avoeme and Viepe.

The exercise was undertaken by the Aflao Traditional Area Development Organization (ATADO) within the Ketu South Municipality with an aim to also encourage the pupils to make their educations a priority by giving it their best.

According to Brig. Gen. Lord Attivor (RTD), Chairman of ATADO, the Association has an objective to garner resources to help develop Aflao in various aspects.

Last year, the association conducted a health screening exercise and later donated some medical supplies to the Aflao Municipal Hospital as part of its activities. This year, members of the Association decided to invest in the educational sector.

This according to Brig. Gen. Attivor (RTD), has been made possible by the individual contributions of members in line with the organization's yearly agenda.

Professor Anthony Mawuli Sallar implored the students to learn hard so as to further their education to become great personalities in the future because even if they have to walk barefoot to school, their dreams will keep them going.

Meanwhile Mr. Daniel Dzotsi-Asi on the other hand implored the students to make more time for their studies, pass their exams with good grades and be placed in a good School.

Speaking to the pupils, Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie reminded them that there is no reward in skipping their studies for momentary activities now at the expense of their studies.

She also advised them to be kind to one another especially when anyone of them is going through some difficulty.

Ms Abla Gomashie also took time to entreat them to determine to become change-makers who will contribute to the development of their society by giving back to the communities they come from.

Regarding the selection of schools for senior high school, she asked them to explore schools outside the municipality or those close to home because the experience of traveling far away from home for school will also go a long way to help broaden their horizon.

The Association however promised to assist with the cost of repairs of the Gamadzra Basic School water solar system which has not been operational.