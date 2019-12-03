They Can Fight Me But John Mahama Will Still Lose 2020--Owusu Bempah

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries International Prophet, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has revealed that, by prophecy, former president John Mahama will lose the 2020 presidential elections and nothing can stop it.

He said he believes in his prophecies and as long as the former remains to contest against the current president, Nana Akufo Addo, God will not hand over the presidential seat to the former president who does not deserve it for the second time.

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah made the revelation during an interview with Agya Owusu Ansah, the host of Otec Fm’s morning show, ‘Nyansapo’, on Tuesday, December 3, 20219, in reaction to the feud that erupted between him and the bodyguards of John Mahama last Sunday.

The Hawks, who were accompanying the former president, reportedly caused a scene and disrupted church service at the Holy Ghost Revival Center of the Assemblies of God Church, South Odorkor, Accra, last Sunday, when they physically tried to stop Rev. Owusu Bempah from exchanging pleasantries with Mr. Mahama.

Both Mahama and Rev. Bempah had been invited by the Church to grace their 30th Anniversary.

Explaining his ordeal in the interview, the controversial prophet said in spite of the mishandling and insults from NDC supporters, prophesies said about the former president are from God and nothing has changed.

“God has spoken, his words are true and unchallenged. As long as no prophecy has come from God to over that prophecy, John Mahama is a loser in the 2020 elections and if this irritates his supporters it’s their own business,” he boastfully said.

“They can beat or kill me and that will not change the fortunes of the former president been a loser. Nana Addo remains the president of the country till 2024, according to prophesy and Mahama can never be the president of Ghana again” he added.

