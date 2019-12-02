Ghana’s first website for coupons, promotions and free event deals launched

Coupons Technologies, a budding Ghanaian tech startup has launched COUPONS.COM.GH, a web application for business owners to market their products and services through huge online discounts and promotions.

The website allows business owners to create free listings for their places, upload pictures, add descriptions, contacts, and directions. E-coupons can then be created to run targeted promotional campaigns that drive new and returning clients to buy more products and services.

How it works

To create a free profile for your business, you need to create a place owner account on the platform. A place listing for your business can then be created with a description of the business, services, open hours, photos, directions, and other details. To start a promotion on the platform, one needs to create a coupon. After filling a short form with all necessary details of the promotion, an e-coupon is generated automatically.

For users, coupons.com.gh provides a platform where they can get exciting discounts and e-coupons to the popular restaurants, shops, gyms, salons, and other hangout spots in their city. After sign up, users can browse through the carefully curated list of places in their area which provide goods and services at reduced prices across a wide range of categories: Food, Clothing, Entertainment, Health and Fitness, Home Improvement and more. They can download the available e-coupons to their smartphone, or print a copy which they can redeem at the place.

CEO of the company, Christian Dziwornu, had this to say about the platform, “We're very excited to bring to Ghanaians this great platform that we hope will revolutionize how businesses market their services and interact with their customer base. Worldwide, coupons have helped several businesses to gain new clients, reward existing ones and also clear out unsold stock. Business owners can now get real-time feedback from previous customers through the ratings and comments feature, and we hope that customer service to clients will be greatly improved nationwide as a result. Business owners should embrace this free platform as a means to give more visibility to their businesses as well as boost sales especially in this festive season.”

To sign up your business for free, visit coupons.com.gh or call 054 298 9431, 020 358 1800 for assistance.