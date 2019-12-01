Female mineworkers charged to take up leadership roles

Corporate women in the country’s mining sector have been challenged to take up leadership roles.

According to the General Secretary of the Ghana Mineworkers Union, Prince William Ankrah, opportunities offered women at the pinnacle of institutions have proven worthwhile. He said they can do even better than their male counterparts.

“Special roles and positions were created for women to reach key positions without any hustle and the trend has, to a large extent, made our women felt quite comfortable in the Union environment,” he said.

Mr. Ankrah spoke at the 6th National Women’s Conference of the Ghana Mineworkers Union.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC) has urged government to expedite action on the ratification of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 190 on violence and harassment in the world of work.

According to the Head of Legal Department of the TUC, Naomi Naadu Lartey, this has become necessary to protect workers and employees, irrespective of their contractual status.