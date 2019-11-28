Cape Coast Technical University Targets Renewable Energy In Ghana

The Vice-Chancellor of the Cape Coast Technical University, Rev. Ing. Prof. Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere has revealed plans of the University to establish a Renewable Energy Center. According to the Vice-Chancellor, each Technical University has a niche area.

"For CCTU, our niche area is 'renewable energy' and the University is expected to be, as it were a Center of Excellence in renewable energy in Ghana. In the light of this, we are in the process of setting up a Renewable Energy Center", Prof Owusu-Sekyere disclosed.

The Vice-Chancellor made this know at a matriculation ceremony held to welcome about 1,398 newly admitted students pursuing various academic programmes in Engineering, Business, and Applied Sciences and Arts.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Ing. Prof. Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere congratulated the freshmen and women for their ardent performance to qualify for admission into the University.

He further admonished the matriculants to contribute their quota to enhance the image of the University, to participate fully in all activities and be committed to their studies.

He also encouraged the students to own the institution and ensure that their conduct remains a complement to the development of the University especially at a time that the University is re-branding.

Prof. Owusu-Sekyere also assured the students that Management will do everything possible to ensure that the challenges they face are tackled in a good time to enable them to have the best possible student experience.

The Vice-Chancellor was pleased with the male to female enrolment ratio of 54.2% (male) and 45.8% (female). He was therefore hopeful that the University will soon attain a 50:50 ratio of female to male enrollment.

The Registrar, Dr. Francis Narh Akrono administered the matriculation oath to officially induct the matriculants as Junior Members of the University Community.

The ceremony was attended by officials of the University including Deans and Directors, Heads of Department and Sections, staff, as well as other members of Convocation.