Oxfam Ghana has called on the government not to initiate OXFAM Ghana Calls on Gov't not to Initiate Low-frequency periodic signal (LFPS) for-profit Education to Public education System.

Speaking at a one-day Dialogue on Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in Education between CAPCOE and Political parties in Ghana, at Coconut Regency Hotel in Accra, Zakaria Sulemana, Inequality Programs and Campaigns Manager Oxfam Ghana, said commercial private schools are not equally accessed by girls and the poorest children, and often exclude learners with special needs including previously out-of-school children.

According to him, the studies find that the public funding of private schooling deepens inequalities in education while failing to consistently produce better learning outcomes. Particularly, he said for-profit and commercial schools often rely on poorly qualified and poorly-paid teachers to save costs -- thereby abusing teacher's labour rights; have poor transparency and accountability.

The Oxfam campaign manager said it takes up to 40% of a family's income to educate one child in the omega schools in Ghana. Schooling at such a cost has deprived many children, especially girls, the opportunity to enroll and stay in school.

The Deputy General Secretary of Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Madam Gifty Anyogbe Apanbil, urged the government to see it as a necessity to provide free quality education to school-going children in the country because education is an opportunity and therefore must be given to every child at the basic level.

Madam Gifty Apanbil called on the government to support the foundation stage of education, that is, from Kindergarten to primary by ensuring the provision of child-friendly infrastructure, qualified teachers, the supply of the right teaching and learning materials and the establishment of an incentive package for teachers.

For his part, The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, called for a partnership between the public and private sectors towards the development of education in the country.

According to the Deputy Minister, good practices in private schools can be replicated in public schools to improve the quality of education. or commercial for-profit education into our public education system, fund private education with public funds nor allow the payment of fees or any form of levies in schools for quality education for all children.