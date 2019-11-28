Achimota Mall Rolls Out Fiesta Of Fun And Hot Discounts

A festival of fun and blistering hot discounts, bargains, and deals await shoppers and customers of Achimota Retail Centre (ARC), as stores continue to mark down prices to clear their stocks on Black Friday, Management announced today.

A special edition of the Centre's popular sidewalk sales which opened on Monday to usher in tomorrow's shoppers' carnival has now hit top gear, as stores announced incredible price drops ranging from 5% to as high as 70%.

“I cannot think of a better time to be here for shopping and recreation than now! This entire week there is excitement everywhere as most of our stores have moved out to meet customers on the sidewalks; prices keep tumbling down towards Black Friday and one of our big tenants, Game, is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a special sale,” said Mr. Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager.

Reputed general merchandise store, Game, opened its fourth outlet at Achimota Retail Centre on November 29 last year, introducing a welcome variety into the mall's tenant mix and by far, enriching the shopping options open to ARC's teeming customers.

But on this Black Friday season, nearly all tenants and shops are braced up for the festival of bargains, according to Centre Management.

Telefonika, has just announced an astounding 50 to 70 percent cut on selected items and says it would give away freebies like power banks and memory cards to shoppers, while clothing store Nallem is offering a 50 percent discount on all products.

The famous men's clothing store Grosvenor has announced a half-price cut on every third item bought; Ashfoam is offering a 10 to 50 percent discount on special items like mattresses, bedsheets, bedspreads, couches, and towels, while Compu Ghana has announced 5 to 10 percent discounts on selected electronic items and small appliances.

Aside from a 10 percent cut on all its stock, the cosmetics dealer, Body Basics says it offering free make-up sessions for customers who make a minimum of Ghc100 purchases, while fashion accessory specialists MV have slapped a 10 percent and 20 percent cuts respectively on all it earrings and necklaces. Bosch, AndySarp Furniture and Life healthcare have all announced discounts of between 5and 10 percent for customers, while Electronic Hub says it is giving its customers up to 30 percent discounts as well as offering promotional freebies to shoppers.

ARA, Achimota mall's children's recreational haven has slashed prices of all children's toys by half and is offering gifts to families, while the mall's 7D Simulator Cinema is offering special rates of Ghc10 per group of ten and Ghc 12 for a family or group of five; Nady's Collection is offering a 30 to 50 percent discount on all products and Fotostore has announced a 15 percent discount on all photoshoot.

Located at Dome, off the Accra-Nsawam highway and better known by patrons as 'Achimota Mall', Achimota Retail Centre serves a large cluster of communities in the Ga East Municipality. Over the past four years, the centre has brought modern, convenient, one-stop shopping to families residing in the south-eastern stretch of Accra including the Kwabenya and Ashongman Estates, Tantra Hills, Ofankor, Dome and the Achimota township.