Ako Gunn Blasts AFAG Over Petition To Impeach Domelevo

The opposition National Democratic Congress Deputy National Communications Officer, Godwin Ako Gunn has chided pro-NPP group, Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG) for petitioning to remove the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo for fighting corruption in Akufo-Addo government.

According to him, the government and AFAG are scheming to get Domelevo removed because he has surcharged Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo asking him to pay back monies he paid to a private firm Kroll and Associates $1m for no work done.

To NDC’s Ako Gunn ,” If the public does not show interest in happenings at the Auditor-General Department, the country would one day wake up to witness that Mr. Domelovo has been sacked because of his commitment to exposing rot in the Akufo-Addo administration which is a bad precedent,” Godwin Ako Gunn told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7.

”Therefore, his eagerness to exposing rot in the NPP-led government has irked President Akufo and if care is not taken,” he added

Background

The political pressure group aligned to the governing New Patriotic Party said its has found flagrant breaches of the Public Procurement Act committed by him.

The pressure group had early on indicated that the Auditor General allegedly violated procurement rules in the purchase of some goods for the office.

It therefore asked the Attorney General to within one week commence criminal investigations into the procurement breaches of the Auditor-General and take the necessary actions against the Auditor General.

AFAG, in its latest statement however said management of the PPA seems to be shielding the Auditor General given that he had not yet been sanctioned for allegations levelled against him.