NDC MP Lauds Akufo-Addo For Bringing Ghana Airways Back To Life

Hon. Daniel Kwesi Asiaman, Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem in the Oti Region, hails President Akufo Addo on plans to re-launch Ghana’s national carrier ‘Ghana Airways’.

The move is to help the country fast-track the establishment of the home-based carrier.

According to the NDC MP, he is happy the President has taken bold and giant steps to ensure that the national airline is back to boost the Ghanaian economy.

However, the lawmaker, said,” the should be mindful of the difficulties that culminated in the collapse of the Airline some years back may still persist, hence it is of prime importance to tread cautiously on this one to avert those difficulties.”Daniel Kwesi Asiaman told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

According to him, the key factors in looking for a near perfect approach are sustainability and transparency.

Various aircraft manufacturers and prominent airlines have all expressed interest in partnering Ghana in this endeavour.

Background

Government has given ‘policy approval’ for the establishment of a new national airline to drive the country’s bid to be the air transport hub in the West Africa sub-region, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

Proposals to establish a new national airline follow the demise of Ghana Airways over a decade ago, and its successor, Ghana International Airlines, few years later.

Some players in the aviation industry have called for Ghana to launch a national airline to deepen the country’s participation in the aviation industry following the collapse of the Ghana International Airlines. Successive governments have been working to revive the national airline, but their plans are yet to materialize.