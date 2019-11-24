Citi Breakfast Show named best English morning show in Ghana at GJA Awards

Citi FM's flagship programme, The Citi Breakfast Show has been adjudged the Best Radio Morning Show of the year (English category) in Ghana.

The Citi Breakfast Show, known for discussing dispassionately, issues that affect the core of Ghanaian society and its advocacy was honoured at the maiden edition of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards held on Saturday.

Citi FM was also adjudged the Best English-speaking Radio Station in Ghana at the 24th GJA Awards.

The Awards ceremony was used to climax the Ghana Journalists Association’s 70th-anniversary celebration.

At the end of the awards, Doreen Hammond of Graphic Communications Group Limited emerged the overall best Journalist for the year 2018.

The Citi Breakfast Show has won several awards including being adjudged the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana Radio Programme of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

The host of the Citi Breakfast Show and The Point of View [on Citi TV], Bernard Koku Avle was also honoured recently at the maiden edition of the Nobel International Business School (NiBS) Ghana Innovation Awards dubbed the Ultimate Industry Awards.

He was honoured with the Innovative Personality of the year award.

Omni Media Limited, owners of Citi FM were also crowned winners of the media organization of the year at the NiBS awards ceremony .

GeoPoll survey

The Adabraka-based radio station has topped the GeoPoll audience ratings three consecutive times emerging as the number one English-speaking radio station in Ghana in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

According to GeoPoll, Citi FM also maintained its position as the second most listened to radio station in the Greater Accra Region in the year 2018.

Data from Geopoll also placed Citi FM as the fifth most listened to radio station in Ghana [all categories] in 2018, with an average daily audience of 474,000.