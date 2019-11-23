Stop The Plenty Sod-Cutting And Construct The Roads — Minority Tells Gov't

The Minority in Parliament has criticised the government for going about cutting sod for numerous road projects yet with none started.

Ranking Member of the Roads and Transport Committee, Kwame Agbodza, cited the sod cutting of the Tamale Interchange and other road projects which are yet to begin.

“Sod cutting doesn’t build roads, propaganda doesn’t build roads. We build roads with resources; so put the money into the projects and we will see the results,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the government cease the ceremonial sod-cutting and fix the road infrastructure deficit.

He made the comments during a debate Friday on the 2020 Budget and Economic Policy presented to the House on November 13, 2019.

According to him the Roads and Highway Minister is willing to work but he does not get the required capital to fund the road projects under construction.

He also claimed that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has constantly taken about GHS600 million from funds designated to roads.

“In fact, if we are to put together the amount the Finance minister has taken from road fund, it is equal to the Synohydro agreement on roads,” he said.

“What is the point of taking money that should have been going for road construction, spend it somewhere else and come and tell us that we are going to mortgage our bauxite to take loans?” he quizzed.

He said the Finance Minister’s “Year for Roads” promise during the 2020 budget presentation cannot be fulfilled because resources have not been allocated to road construction in the budget.

He commended the government for the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange construction, noting that Accra is the capital city and hence such projects were important to ease traffic.

