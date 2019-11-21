MTN, Micfrim Unveils Affordable Devices

MTN Ghana in collaboration with Micfrim phones has launched affordable smartphones onto the Ghanaian market.

The Ipro Amber 5S (3G) and Ipro Amber 5S pro (4G) smart phones are to provide all customers the opportunity to enjoy faster internet coverage.

The phones have been specially designed taking into consideration and improving on the issues that customers raised on the MTN Smart phone introduced by the Telco seven months ago.

At the launch of the phone in Accra, Wednesday, Noel Ganson, Chief Marketing Officer at MTN, indicated that MTN looks forward to pushing the percentages of the smartphone penetration on the network higher by the end of the year.

“Our vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world is in many ways made apparent through partnerships that lead to the introduction of devices such as the IPRO Amber 5S/5S Pro. Today's launch marks another step towards the advancement of this vision, one that will make the customer's life a whole lot brighter.

He recalled that in April, MTN launched its first entry level smart feature phone, the MTN KaIOS Smart phone.

“Seven months after the launch, we are happy to say that the uptake has been very good and we have sold close to 15,000 pieces and still counting.” he disclosed

As leaders within the industry, he said MTN understands the importance of providing affordable smartphones to its customers adding that “we have been doing our best to partner Original Equipment Manufacturing companies who buy into our vision.

He was of the view that, in spite of the progress made at improving smartphone penetration, there is still room for improvement and that is why, MTN continue to invest in partnerships aimed at giving desired result of having close to 100% penetration in the near future.

The two phones are 4G and 3G entry level smartphones that run on the Android Go Operating System.

With a 5inch screen, the MTN IPro Amber 5s/ ipro Amber 5s Pro phones come well equipped with pre-installed apps such as WhatsApp, Google Maps, Facebook, YouTube, and many more.

The adaptability of the device makes it easier than ever to connect with others wherever you go.

The phones come at a retail price of GH â‚µ 275 and GH â‚µ 255 for the 4G and 3G respectively.

---Myjoyonline.com