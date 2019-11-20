CPP Vice Chair Blasts House Of Chiefs Over Referendum Feud

The National Vice-Chair of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, says she is disappointed at the public display of disagreement among the leadership of the National House of Chiefs on the December 17 referendum.

There is seeming division within the National House of Chiefs over the national referendum on whether or not to allow political parties to sponsor candidates for local level elections.

While the President of the House, Togbe Afede XIV and the Vice President, Daasebre Nana Kwebu Ewusi VII say the House was against the government's position on the referendum, some other members of the House want a YES vote arguing that the position of their President does not represent the collective view of the House of Chiefs.

But speaking on the sidelines of a public lecture on the importance of the referendum, Hajia Hamdatu said the House of Chiefs is a revered institution and should remain as such.

“I am surprised the House of Chiefs is coming out this way. They are a group of people who are revered. So they shouldn't have waded into this. It is total confusion which shouldn't have come from the Chiefs at all. I'm sorry to say that, I am really disappointed with the chiefs in the way they have come. Is it that, there was no consultation among them? The chiefs should stay at their palaces and make decisions and intervene to make peace in the way forward on this referendum.”

Meanwhile, the Local Government Minister is not enthused about the position by the National House of Chiefs.

She has also taken on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which is also aggressively advocating for a NO vote.

“I think it is unfortunate. For me, for a person of the standing of the National House of Chiefs [President], on a matter like this, he could have gone to talk to the President to advise [him]. He could have called me… I don't think it was the best mode to come out like that.”

“If you look at the background that the NDC had just come out with at the press conference, they said there should be no vote and within two or three days, this came out, It would look like that you are toeing a certain line,” the Local Government Minister stated.

Hajia Mahama felt the NDC was showing bad faith in its opposition to a YES vote in the upcoming referendum.

