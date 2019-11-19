Igniting business growth in West Africa as GrowthAfrica expands into Ghana and opens applications to the 2020 cohort.

NAIROBI, 12th November 2019

Africa’s premier business growth partner, GrowthAfrica, has announced its expansion and launch into Accra, Ghana. Its 6th African region running in-country business acceleration activities. A move that will introduce the organisation’s unrivalled experience in enhancing sustained business growth, to West African entrepreneurs.

” The increased continent-wide expansion positions GrowthAfrica as the only business accelerator with physical presence in Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Zambia, Malawi and Ghana giving us Pan-African coverage in supporting entrepreneurs to achieve exponential growth for their businesses, create sustainable industries and job opportunities”

Patricia Jumi,

Managing Director & Co-founder,

GrowthAfrica.

The launch into Ghana is marked by an open call for applications to the GrowthAfrica Accelerator which is looking for 80 ambitious and committed entrepreneurs in Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Zambia, and Ghana to be part of the 2020 cohort. The programme presents a first-time opportunity for growth stage, post-revenue entrepreneurs in Ghana to access resources and support necessary to scale.

The GrowthAfrica Accelerator is designed to help entrepreneurs scale their ventures, make them investment ready and develop entrepreneurial acumen. The overall aim of the 6 months programme is to accelerate and unlock significant business growth. The programme consists of 18 workshop days spread over 6 months period that results in development and implementation of a 3-year growth plan. The last 6 months involve one-on-one implementation support of the growth plan from the GrowthAfrica team, external advisors, consultations with the Investment team and introductions to relevant investors.

How do entrepreneurs benefit:



Growth strategy: Led by experienced facilitators, leveraging our proprietary process and learning methodology, we focus on solutions that leads to an increase in your revenue, profits and impact.

Led by experienced facilitators, leveraging our proprietary process and learning methodology, we focus on solutions that leads to an increase in your revenue, profits and impact. Bespoke in-company support: Get individualised and tailored in-company support from the most qualified team who will walk you through and support you in your business journey.

Get individualised and tailored in-company support from the most qualified team who will walk you through and support you in your business journey. Access and fellowship with quality peers across Africa: Connect and benefit from peer-to-peer learning and networking with like-minded entrepreneurs from across Africa. With the push for the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), our network provides a ready-made network to facilitate Intra-African Trade and Connectivity.

Connect and benefit from peer-to-peer learning and networking with like-minded entrepreneurs from across Africa. With the push for the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), our network provides a ready-made network to facilitate Intra-African Trade and Connectivity. Investment support: Receive support in identification of, access to and engagement with potential and relevant investors.

Receive support in identification of, access to and engagement with potential and relevant investors. Access to mentors and industry-subject experts: You will have access to Pan-African mentors/experts who will offer you advice and be your sounding board.

You will have access to Pan-African mentors/experts who will offer you advice and be your sounding board. Financial modelling: Support in building a financial model for your business growth and investment.

Support in building a financial model for your business growth and investment. Leadership: Acquire skills and tools to develop stronger entrepreneurial leadership

Who is eligible to apply?

Businesses applying to join the Accelerator 2020 cohort must be:

For profit, post revenue business

Turnover of 50,000 USD or more

Existed for 2 years or more

Dedicated full time founding team and a fulltime core team

Open to raising external investment

Application details

Are you ready to exponentially grow your business? Apply here

Do you know a business that fits the criteria? recommend them via [email protected] .

Application deadline: December 1st, 2019

About GrowthAfrica

Since 2012 GrowthAfrica has accelerated over 224 businesses in Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Zambia, and Malawi. From its inception in 2002, GrowthAfrica has worked with over 2,000 growing African businesses, supported in raising over USD 60 million in Investments, loans and grants, and created more than 30,000 jobs in Africa. GrowthAfrica works with growth-oriented entrepreneurs running post revenue ventures and has offices in Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Ethiopia, Zambia and Ghana.

For more information on the GrowthAfrica Accelerator follow https://growthafrica.com/accelerator/ or write to [email protected]

Contact the head office directly on:

Phone: +254 [0] 724 151 924

Mobile: +254 [0] 733 151 924

WhatsApp: +254 [0] 724 151 924