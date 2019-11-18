GSA Presents Copies Of Building Code To MMDAs In Accra

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region have received copies of Ghana Building and Construction Code.

The building code which was officially launched last year (2018) by the president of Ghana, HE. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, aimed at ensuring adequate protection, public health, and safety in the building and construction industry.

At a short conference, organized by Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) in collaboration with Local Government service on the theme "Decentralising Quality Infrastructure to Facilitate Trade and Protect Consumers" was to engaged stakeholders within Metropolitan, Municipal, District Assemblies in the Greater Accra region; the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Ishmael Ashitey said the implementation of the project would lead to the benefit of the assemblies and districts in the delivery of infrastructure services.

The aim of the conference was sensitized MMDAs on the implementation of the Ghana Building Code, manage certification and conformity assessment of products and materials for the building and construction industry.

He was a delight that finally, after decades of effort, a standard document to regulate the activities of the building and construction industry has been produced.

The director-general of GSA, Prof. Alex Dodoo added that the code, which would be benchmarked against the Green Construction Code and the International Building Code, would serve as a reference standard for designers, regulators, safety instructors and other stakeholders in the building and safety industry.

He said the Code (1,400 pages) document would be applied by manufacturers of building products and materials, facility managers, insurance companies, tenants and others.

What is the Ghana Building Code

The Ghana Building Code (GS 1207: 2018) establishes minimum requirements for building using prescriptive and performance-related provisions.

It was founded on broad-based principles that make possible use of more new materials and new building designs.

However, the development of the Ghana Building Code started in November 2017 to update the draft developed in 2012, and to bring it in line with the International Building Code, 2018 (IBC-2018) and the international green construction code 2015 (IGCC-2015).

SCOPE

Prof. Dodoo said the provisions of this Code shall apply to the construction, alteration, relocation, enlargement, replacement, repair, equipment, use and occupancy, location, maintenance, removal and demolition of every building structure or any accoutrement connected to buildings.

He announced that the GSA would continue to ensure the promulgation of this standard through sensitization programs; in order to safeguard quality infrastructure in the country, Buildings and Construction work should conform to the requirements in the Ghana Building Code.

WHY THE BUILDING CODE NOW?

Ghana has been operating without a comprehensive building code since independence; adding that, there are no clearly defined standards in the building and construction industry.

Hence, "the nerd for the GSA to come up with the Ghana Building Code to ensure that the Building and Construction industry conforms to our own Building and construction standard", he said.

the purpose of the Code is to ensure uniformity of standard for the and compliance of stakeholders in the building and construction industry.

It also provides Green Building Requirements to promote the design and construction of Green Buildings to achieve high Energy Efficiency and Waste Management in Buildings to ensure environmental sustainability.

It also covers planning and sound engineering practices in the construction of buildings.