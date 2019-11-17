Ghanaian-German Centre Holds Information Session Ahead Of ‘Ghana Job Fair, Kumasi Edition’

Accra, November 15, 2019: The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC) in partnership with Hapaspace has organised a day’s outreach and information session for job seekers in the Ashanti region as part of preparation towards the upcoming Ghana Job Fair Kumasi Edition scheduled for November 27 in Kumasi.

The information session was aimed at creating awareness about the job fair while giving participants first-hand information about the fair. Participants were also taken through topics such as job prospecting, career planning, alternative job search, among others. Held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on November 15, the session involved workshops, presentations and seminars for job seekers and potential attendees of the fair.

Being held in Kumasi for the first time, the Ghana Job Fair Kumasi Edition contributes to the Ghanaian Government and His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s objectives towards tackling youth unemployment, improving the vocational and technical skills of the youth, and promoting entrepreneurship in Ashanti, Bono and Ahafo regions respectively.

The fair is being organised in partnership with the Ministry for Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK Ghana), the Manhyia Palace and the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

The Ghanaian-German Centre (GGC)

The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs and Reintegration (GGC) is part of the global project “Programme Migration for Development” (PMD), which is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR).

GGC’s objective is to support the Government’s effort at improving living conditions and provide opportunities to enhance job prospects, now and in the future. This entails activities to promote education, training and employment opportunities. The support is aimed not only at the local population and internally displaced people but also at those returning home from Germany.