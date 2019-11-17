Step aside to reconcile Togo – Togolese Diaspora to Faure Gnassingbé

A group calling itself the Togolese Diaspora in Ghana has asked the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé to rescind his decision to contest in the upcoming 2020 Togolese general election.

The group says the move will among other things foster reconciliation between the governing party and the supposed oppressed minority.

There have been a series of protests against the continuous rule by the Gnassingbé family.

These demonstrations have left several people injured including loss of lives.

But speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the Convener of the group, Alfa Biao called on President Faure Gnassingbé to respect and honour the roadmap initiated by the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“We cannot count the number of people who were killed in Togo simply because there were fighting for freedom. Even as at now, some are political exiles. Others are still in prison while others are seriously wounded due to the military barbarism. We Togolese Diaspora in Ghana are having some proposals for Faure Gnassingbé. He must listen to the people of Togo by respecting the roadmap as stated by ECOWAS leaders,” he said.

“Secondly, it is a must for Faure Gnassingbé to take into consideration Article 59 of the 1992 Togolese Constitution. Moreover, Faure Gnassingbé must do his possible best to reconcile the nation by stepping aside and organizing a credible and transparent election without his participation.” Background

In 2018, several protests were staged in Togo by opposition parties who were calling for the country to return to the use of the 1992 constitution which imposes presidential term limits.

The anti-Gnassingbé protests saw hundreds of thousands of people take to the streets across the country, resulting in some deaths and numerous injuries.

Faure Gnassingbé has been in power since 2005 after the death of his father, General Gnassingbé Eyadema, who ruled Togo for nearly 50 years.

Meanwhile, Togo's P arliament has approved a constitutional change permitting President Faure Gnassingbé to potentially stay in office until 2030, despite these protests.

The amendment caps the presidential mandate to two five-year terms but does not apply retrospectively, meaning Gnassingbé can stand for the next two elections, in 2020 and 2025, despite having already served three terms since succeeding his late father 14 years ago.