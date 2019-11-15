Girls In Second Cycle Schools Encouraged To Take STEM Serious

Over 400 girls selected from various Senior High Schools in the Northern Region have been encouraged to take Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) serious.

The girls were also made to understand that choosing a career should be accompanied by the passion for the chosen career.

At a program dubbed 'STEM mentorship seminar for SHS girls' funded by the United States Embassy, Ghana and US Department of States, Project Leader Alex Boadu appealed to government to support STEM with the needed facilities.

According to him, STEM is too demanding and as such needs some level of attention and commitment from the girls to understand and be able to apply.

"STEM is not easy for the girls in school as well as some of their teachers so we thought it important to meet with both teachers and some girls to guide them to make informed choices."

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori–Atta at the 2020 budget to Parliament noted that Government will commence the construction of 20 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Centres across the country in 2020.

The project he said will also include the supply and installation of educational equipment and training of teachers and instructors.

"As part of government’s vision of ensuring that every pupil in Ghana is adequately prepared for the global digital economy, the Ministry will carry out the National Digital Literacy Project in 2020."

He noted that the project will, among other things, include: distribution of broadband enabled digital devices for all learners and teachers; development of trainer module to develop the capacity of teachers and relevant implementers; development and provision of appropriate content for digital learning; and establish a plant in Ghana to assemble and refurbish the device and its relevant accessories.

The program was under the theme "Promoting the Learning of Science, Technology and Mathematics Education among Girls in Deprived Communities in Ghana."