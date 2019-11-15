Online Drivers Accused App Managers Of Connival With DVLA To Charge GHS60 Fee

The Online Drivers' Union has accused its app managers of conniving with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to cause them to pay an annual fee.

Drivers who use ride-hailing platforms such as Uber, Yango, and Bolt are expected to pay a GHS60.00 levy every year.

They are also to carry a Special Identifier Sticker which must be fixed on their windscreen after completing the process.

In an interview with Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Union, Torgbo Dziedzorm Wise said they would use all means possible to resist the imposed amount.

“The directive seems to be coming from DVLA but originally the imposed tax is rather coming from the app companies. We went to them and asked for where it is coming from. From the conversations we had with them, it is looking like it is Uber and Bolt doing their own thing and they are trying to push the cost on us. Uber wants to cheat drivers and wants DVLA to do it for them by imposing a GH₵60.00 charge every six months but it doesn't make sense,” he lamented.

“So Uber is telling DVLA to get these drivers to register again by paying GH₵60.00 so that they can authenticate their driver's license…This is a day time robbery. This is the digitization of robbery which we cannot arrest anybody for doing it.”

Background

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), had earlier announced that all drivers who use ride-hailing platforms will begin to pay a GH¢60.00 fee.

The fee forms part of new guidelines the Authority has introduced together with the Ministry of Transport, National Road Safety Commission, the MTTD of Ghana Police Service and other key stakeholders to check the activities of such digital operations.

In a statement, DVLA also indicated that special identifier stickers will be issued to vehicles that have completed the process and they “must be affixed on the windscreen at all times.”

Online Drivers protest against 'modern-day slavery' by Uber, others

The Online Drivers Union of Ghana withdrew its services as part of a demonstration against what it described as “modern-day slavery” by ride-hailing app operators.

The Union has its members working with foreign companies such as Uber, Bolt, Yango and First Class.

According to the group, the app managers had failed to reduce trip fares despite the incessant hikes in fuel prices which affect their sales.

Below is the full statement from the DVLA on the new guidelines for operators of ride-hailing apps:

GUIDELINES FOR OPERATING DIGITAL (RIDESHARING PLATFORM) TRANSPORT SYSTEM S

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), in consultation with the Ministry of Transport, National Road Safety Commission, the MTTD of Ghana Police Service and other key stakeholders, has developed guidelines for companies intending to operate Digital (ridesharing platforms) Transport Systems in Ghana.

The Guidelines which are intended to provide general information to all drivers, vehicle owners, digital (ridesharing platform) transport system companies and the general public, about requirements for operating and signing up to a digital transport platform in the country, are listed below.

The Vehicle:

The owner must present the vehicle, including the Vehicle Registration Certificate, (VRC) at the Digital Transport Center (DTC) located at the DVLA Head Office at Cantonments, Accra, for verification and authentication. Where the owner is unable to be physically present, his/her representative must present a duly signed Power of Attorney document at the DTC (sample available at the DTC and on www.dvla.gov.gh). The representative must also present a valid ID document (Driver's Licence, Passport, National ID etc) in order to complete the process. Pay an applicable fee of GHc60.00 for vehicle verification and authentication (This service is renewable annually) After successfully completing the process, the vehicle will be issued a unique identifier which must be affixed on the windscreen at all times. Having successfully signed up, the vehicle must now undergo roadworthy examination and certification every six (6) months as it is the case for all commercial vehicles.

For the Driver:

Present your Driver's Licence at the DTC for verification and Authentication. Unlike in the case of the vehicle owner, the driver must be physically present for this activity Pay an applicable fee of GHc60.00 for driver verification and authentication (This service is renewable annually). Drivers must ensure that, at all times, they possess a valid Driver's Licence.

For the Digital (Ridesharing Platform) Transport System (DTS) Provider:

Provide proof of company registration to the Authority to be signed on to the DTS System. Once you are signed on, only verified and approved vehicles and drivers must be enrolled on your platform. The DVLA data system becomes the only valid source for verifying the authenticity of a driver's license or a vehicle's registration. Submit quarterly reports in the form as agreed with the Authority.

The general public is encouraged to cooperate with the Authority by adhering to these guidelines as they are intended to provide safety and security for passengers, drivers and their vehicles.

For further information, contact DVLA at the address specified below:

1, Jawaharlal Nehru Road

O. Box 9379, KIA – Accra

GPL– 079-8174

Tel: 0302746760 or 0800 160 160

Email: [email protected]

DVLA: Your Safety, Our Concern

