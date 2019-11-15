Ashanti Adomfe Killing: Family Want Remains Buried At Police Forecourt, With A Statue

Family of the deceased allegedly murdered by police in Asante Akim at Adomfe is requesting the remains be buried and erect a statue at the forecourt of the Agogo Divisional Police Command.

Kofi Ampomah, 33, affectionately known as Barluso, met his untimely death on Wednesday after an alleged severe beaten meted out on him by the police on Tuesday.

Lawyer for the family, Lawyer Asamoah, in an interview on Adom Fm Dwaso Nsem on Friday monitored by Modernghana said, the family is saddened by the event and that is requesting the remains be buried there to serve as memory to the divisional police at Agogo.

He said, the family will petition the Ashanti Regional Minister to make it’s request formally and subsequently to Parliament and the Presidency.

He said, the family is in a state of shock because, it has not experienced such a gory incident by the police in the country.

“Even a twelve year old asked me that isn’t the duty of the police to arrest. But for the police to butcher a suspect to death has never happened, and in view of that the family wants it to serve as a memory to the country to persistently remind the service that, they have a sacred duty to protect lives and not to destroy lives.”

The lawyer said, the family has observed the culprits are still are in the service without any punishment and that is further requesting the police service to interdict the culprits and detain them. “We plead with government to place them in custody.”

“We want to assure the police personnel who perpetuated this heinous act, that none of them will go scout free,” he emphasised.

According to him, personnel of the police service failed to commiserate with the family during the one week observation.