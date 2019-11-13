Galamsey Man Jailed 22years For Defiling 3-year-Old Girl

The Bekwai Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region has sentenced a 26-year-old man to 22-years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a three-year-old girl.

Akwasi Adu who is reported to be as an illegal miner and resident at Kokotro-Abodom near Bekwai sexually abused the child left in his care by her parents who are his neighbours.

Police detective Inspector Stephen Ofori, told the court on September 27, that the grandmother of the victim heard the girl crying in the convict’s house.

She rushed in only to see the child naked with a mixture of blood and faeces around her genitals with Mr Adu preparing to bathe her.

The prosecution said the old lady took the girl to a private hospital where she was referred to the Pramso Government Hospital.

Despite his initial denial of doing anything to the child, the accused admitted to the offence in his caution statement to the police.

The court presided over by Justice A.W.K.Nawurah, convicted and sentenced Akwasi Adu to 22-year imprisonment.

