Employment Ministry Collaborates With GIZ To Organize Job Fair On November 27

The Ministry for Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) has confirmed that it will be organising a job fair in Kumasi later this month in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

The upcoming fair will be the second to be organized by the Ministry and its partner this year with the first held in May with the aim of offering job seekers the chance to interact with employers.

The maiden fair was held in Accra and brought together employers who declared over 1,000 job vacancies and jobseekers and facilitated about 300 placements. According to the Ministry for Employment and Labour Relations, some companies are still conducting interviews and recruiting persons recommended by the Center for various job opportunities.

Confirming the upcoming Job Fair, the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah stressed that his outfit is hoping to replicate the success of the last edition.

“In the spirit of the collaboration, the Ministry and GIZ are looking forward to replicating the results of the Job Fair for job seekers in the middle belt at Kumasi, on 27th November, similar to what happened in Accra”, the Minister said at the launch of the new Ghanaian-German Center (GCC) for Jobs, Migration and Integration yesterday.

On his part, Head of Center for the Ghanaian-German Center for Jobs, Benjamin Woesten shared that GIZ is delighted to be partners for the fair and has invited jobseekers and employers to patronage and take full advantage.

The fair will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi between 09:00GMT to 17:00GMT.