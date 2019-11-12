Vote ‘Yes’ In Dec 17 Referendum – Minister Urges Political Parties

Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Nana Adjei Boateng, is calling on all political parties in the country to actively participate in the campaign for an overwhelming “Yes Vote” in the upcoming referendum on the election of MMDCEs.

The New Juaben North Member of Parliament is urging all the political party executives and Ghanaians to see the referendum as a very crucial political exercise, not only for the NPP but also for the Republic.

Speaking on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ with Lawyer Ohene Gyan on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7, Nana Adjei Boateng said, "I urge all Ghanaians to vote Yes in the upcoming referendum. This will also empower the district assemblies to decide what they want, not what the government in Accra wants. The decentralization process will be taken to the next level.’’

He added that "the selection of these professionals who may not stand for elections was to bring their expertise to support the district grow, but since 1993 governments have never done that but rather appointed party men and women who would vote for whatever policy the DCE brings on board no matter the outcome."

Nana Adjei Boateng is encouraging people to approach the referendum with all the seriousness that it deserves.

He pointed out that the election of the MMDCEs would ensure that those voted into power are accountable to the people within the district instead of the government in power.

That, according to him, would make the MMDCEs serve and relate well with the people to avoid being voted out of power.

Hence, the need to embark on the sensitization exercise for opinion leaders and the leadership of groups, organizations, and communities to also explain the massage well to their people.

With the members of the District Assemblies already elected directly “in an allegedly non-partisan way,” the Minister noted that it is an open secret that these elections are partisan, and the political parties are deeply involved.

The referendum seeks to amend the constitution to give electorates the power to elect directly their own Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.