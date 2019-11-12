Gov't Must Help Menzgold To Pay Customers – Kofi Akpaloo

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has called on President Akufo-Addo to help pay the lock-up monies that thousands of Ghanaians invested in the embattled gold dealership firm.

He indicated that government was not obliged to do so but necessary to make such intervention based on humanitarian grounds.

“I’m pleading with the government to supplement Menzgold’s payment efforts, especially in the event that the company is unable to fully pay all its clients principal investments after all possible avenues have been exhausted,’’ Kofi Akpaloo told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7

The customers who are not happy over the silence of EOCO on the seized property want the state agency to appoint a liquidator to oversee the equitable payment of their investments.

The court order for the freezing of property and assets of Menzgold Ghana Limited includes that of associated companies affiliated to the embattled Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah.

NAM1 has been accused of using Menzgold as a tool to defraud more than 16,000 people of GH¢1,680,920.

The embattled Menzgold CEO also asked the government of Ghana to help him through diplomatic and legal mean retrieve his $39 million cash stacked up with a Dubai based company.

Menzgold Company Limited is finally prepared to honor its financial obligations to its aggrieved customers.

The company has come under severe scrutiny after its customers hit the streets on several occasions to protest and demand the release of their investments with the company.