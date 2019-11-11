NABCO Has Employed Mahama's Unemployed Graduates – Adomako Baafi

Yaw Adomako Baafi

A former Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi has said the Akufo-Addo led government has employed 100,000 graduates through the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO).

He said many youths who were not employed under the erstwhile John Mahama’s administration has also been offered job opportunities under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Following enormous criticism of the NABCO initiative, Mr. Adomako Baafi hit back at critics who downplayed the impact of the NABCo insisting that the program will go a long way to partly address the current unemployment situation in the country.

Speaking on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ with Lawyer Ohene Gyan on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7, Yaw Adomako Baafi said, “The available data shows that recruitment and financial clearances for the NABCo, the last two years alone, we’ve employed 100,000 people in the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) .”

According to him, the government has “implemented a Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) which has employed 100,000 graduates, who, otherwise, would have been sitting at home and this is a step in building the job skills of our graduates to be absorbed into the workforce.

He has consequently urged the NaBCo module implementation partners and agencies to first consider the trainees for employment whenever opportunities for permanent employment come up.

According to him, the high rate of unemployment was negatively affecting the economy of the country and for that matter, something ought to be done to address the issue.

He was also optimistic the country will benefit from the talents of the NABCo graduates.

President Akufo-Addo in October 2018 commissioned the passing out ceremony for 100,000 beneficiaries under NABCO modules which include Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.