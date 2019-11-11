Trouble Looms At La Trade Fair Over Failure Of Security To Weed Out Stubborn Land Guards

There is looming trouble at La behind the Ghana International Trade Fair in Accra as a result of the inability of the security agencies to end the nefarious activities of land guards in the area.

The activities of land guards have put genuine developers in nightmare as the hoodlums operate with impunity.

Due to the inability of the security agencies to act, those affected by the activities of the land guards are planning to protect themselves privately, a development which could be deadly if not stopped.

DAILY GUIDE checks show that one Sariki Awala, who claims to be a real estate developer, and Zongo Chief of Sowutuom, who at a point operated at East Legon, Adjiringanor and Ashaley Botwe, is believed to be the one allegedly leading the land guards to harass people in the area.

Charles K. Yirenchi, who happens to be one of the victims, said “as we speak, the land guards have issued notices and further threats to other occupants in the neighbourhood to park and leave or face their wrath and the police are watching on.”

Information available to DAILY GUIDE indicates that most of the property owners reportedly bought their lands with land title from the East Dadekotopon Development Trust as their guarantors.

In the course of the development, some personalities who claimed to have been given power of attorney to control the area appeared with a court injunction to stop them from working on the lands for the matter to be determined by the court.

While the issue is being disputed in court, the challenger, with the help of one Sariki Awala, allegedly sold the plot to an Eritrean and is providing protection for the foreigner to work despite court injunction.

A copy of the court order in possession of DAILY GUIDE reads in parts, “In view of the service of the application on the 4th to 5th Respondent, I am minded to adjourn the matter to … in the interim in view of continuous indication that the injunction granted by the court is being abused. I am minded to direct the Regional Commander, Greater Accra, to put measures in place to ensure that the order of the court is respected until the final determination of the case.”

However, the supposed Eritrean have gone ahead to the land and started building a house and stationed several men wielding sophisticated weapons to provide protection.

The developers have claimed that despite the IGP's directive that the police should enforce the court's order, Sariki Awala and his men have continued to disobey the order.

