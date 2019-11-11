Akufo-Addo Flys To South Africa For 2nd Africa Investment Forum

President Akufo-Addo has left Ghana on Sunday, for Johannesburg in South Africa to attend the 2nd Edition of the Africa Investment Forum.

The Forum, organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and its partners, is the largest multi-stakeholder and multi-disciplinary marketplace in the world, aimed at raising capital, advancing projects to the bankable stage, and accelerating financial closure of deals.

Whilst in South Africa, President Akufo-Addo will participate in the Invest in Africa Space event, a panel discussion on “Reshaping the African Narrative: Branding for Success”

He will also hold meetings with the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Karen Dunn Kelley and witness the signing ceremony for the commencement of the Accra Sky Train Project.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey; and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on November 12, 2019.

