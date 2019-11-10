Father Of NPP 3rd Vice Chairman Omari-Wadie Reported Dead By HBTVGhana.com National 3rd Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Micheal Omari Wadie, is bereaved following the sudden death of his father. Mr. Michael Omari Wadie confirmed the official passing of his father on his Facebook page. Here is the full post from Omari Wadie: ---Hbtvghana.com
Father Of NPP 3rd Vice Chairman Omari-Wadie Reported Dead
National 3rd Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Micheal Omari Wadie, is bereaved following the sudden death of his father.
Mr. Michael Omari Wadie confirmed the official passing of his father on his Facebook page.
Here is the full post from Omari Wadie:
---Hbtvghana.com