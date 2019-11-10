Nalerigu: Bawumia Receives Rousing Welcome At Damba Festival

It was a homecoming of sorts for Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as he arrived in Nalerigu for the 2019 Damba Festival, where he was welcomed by a cheerful crowd and sang praises to him. The ecstasy was immeasurable as people from far and near flooded the streets of Nalerigu, dancing and firing musketry to the admiration of onlookers.

This year's Damba festival is unique in a sense that it marks the first official gathering by the Nayiri, Chiefs, and People to have a conversation on their collective future since the creation of the North East region in 2019.

In his welcome address, the Overlord of Mamprugu Kingdom, the Nayiri, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga II, enumerated a number of social interventions and infrastructure the Nana Akufo-Addo government has provided to the North East region and assured Vice President Bawumia of their appreciation of this gesture come election 2020.

"I wish to pay glowing tribute to President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia for the able manner you have kept the ship at state on an even keel since assumption of office.

"The more than stellar performance of the NPP government has won the admiration of Ghanaians and the world at large. Ghanaians would definitely appreciate this gesture come election 2020," he said.

Nayiri thanked the government for the introduction of various policies and programmes, such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, the free SHS policy, the One Village-One Dam, unprecedented economic growth, creation of jobs, and the One District- One Factory policies, as part of efforts toward the transformation of lives of Ghanaians.

Addressing the durbar, Vice President Bawumia paid tribute to the Nayiri and all the other key stakeholders who rallied behind the Overlord and fought gallantly for the creation of the North East region.

He said the transformation agenda of the government is to improve the quality of life of Ghanaians.

He informed the people of massive infrastructure to kick-start soon in the region.

"President Akufo-Addo will be cutting sod for the construction of the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam and irrigation project at the end of November 2019 at Pwalugu. The irrigation facilities will help boost agricultural production. It will also be a permanent solution to the perennial flooding from the Bagre dam." he assured.

"Government has a special plan to accelerate development in the newly created regions. For North East region, the sod will be cut for the construction of a model senior high school at Kpasenpke this month. The water systems for Nalerigu, Gambaga, wholesale, wungu and gbimsi are 90 per cent complete and will also be commissioned by December. Several key roads will also be constructed in the region with most to commence before the end of the year." Dr Bawumia added.

He also made a special appeal to the chiefs and people of the entire region and Ghana to campaign for and VOTE YES in the upcoming 17th December referendum.