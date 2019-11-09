SAP Among WACSI/STAR-Ghana 20 Sustainability Champions

Special Attention Project (SAP) was named one of the 20 non-governmental organisation (NGOs) across Ghana selected for the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) and STAR-Ghana Foundation Sustainability Fellowship.

SAP is a leading grassroots NGO in Ghana working for the rights of children with Specific Learning Difficulties, such as Dyslexia (difficulties in reading and writing); Dyscalculia (difficulties in maths); Dyspraxia (difficulty with movement and coordination); and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The 20 Fellows were shortlisted from 60 NGOs which participated in three workshops, grouped into three belts nationwide namely, Northern, Middle and Southern belts.

SAP’s inclusion in the top 20 NGOs was based on its commitment to organisational sustainability, implementation of sustainability strategies, and mandate, as well as gender and inclusive sensitivity.

The 20 Fellows benefited from a 3-day national workshop on the theme, “Civil Society Beyond Aid: Strengthening Sustainability and Strategic Collaboration among CSOs in Ghana”, held in Accra.

According to WACSI which facilitated the workshop, “the overall objective of this fellowship is to further strengthen CSOs’ capacity to implement practical actions to ensure their sustainability”.

In line with their mandates, WACSI and STAR-Ghana Foundation have been spearheading a series of sustainability workshops against the background that CSOs have come under intense pressure to operate, survive and thrive in an increasingly competitive sector, while maintaining independence and influence.

SAP's Project Director, Richard O. Opoku indicated that the workshop was timely, saying "it provided concrete measures that can be pursued to strengthen organisational capacity and image, operations and sustainability".

Mr. Opoku said as a leading organisation creating innovative learning interventions and services for children with learning difficulties and their families, SAP was committed to implementing programmes that promote long-term impact for its beneficiaries.