MP Claims NDC Footsoldiers Are The Ones Impregnating FREE SHS Students

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia North Constituency, Hon Collins Owusu Amankwah has stated that foot soldiers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are responsible for the alleged double-track pregnancies being peddled around by the NDC.

The MP wants the NDC to be serious with national issues and stop the unnecessary attacks on free SHS.

The Minority in Parliament has accused the Nana Addo golden free SHS innovation of producing 1,400 double-track pregnancies since 2018.

But speaking as a panel member on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7 with Kwaku Dawuro, the Manhyia North MP accused the foot soldiers of the NDC of the pregnancies.

He wondered why the NDC keeps attacking the free SHS which has come to ease the financial burden on Ghanaians.

The Manhyia North MP said former President Mahama is still in shock of the 2016 presidential elections defeat hence his abhorrence for the free SHS innovation.

Background

Opposition legislators in Parliament are claiming that more than 1,400 Senior High School students got pregnant and dropped out of school in the 2018/2019 academic year.

Although no proof was provided to back the figure, the lawmakers blamed the double-track model that has become associated with the government’s Free SHS policy.

Under the double-track, one batch of students stays in school for some two months, while another is at home. When the first stream goes on break, the second also goes to school.

