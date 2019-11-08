47 To Benefit From Gold Fields Graduate Trainee Programme

To help gain sufficient skills prepared for the job market, Gold Fields Ghana Limited has rolled out a two-year porgramme for university graduates from its host communities, called, “Graduate Trainee Programme”.

The programme is expected to offer beneficiaries the requisite skills in their respective fields in the company within the two years, and become highly employable after the on the job training.

It is the company’s aim, as stakeholder in the development of the country, to help provide a stopgap to graduate unemployment in their own way.

The programme which is under the Gold Fields Foundation is designed to build a talent pipeline for the mining company, as they enroll university graduates who have successfully completed their National Service with the company, on a two-year on-the-job training and development.

At a ceremony to officially launch the programme at Tarkwa, Wednesday November 6, the Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Alfred Baku stated that the graduate trainee programme will heighten the quality of human capital in the company’s operational areas.

“The programme also forms an integral part of our host community skills development strategy, which aims at enhancing the quality of human capital in communities hosting Tarkwa and Damang Mines”, he stated.

Mr. Baku told the first batch of the trainees that, Gold Fields may not be able to absorb all of them after their training, so opportunity offered them must be taken seriously since it will give them knowledge for the job market.

He said, “we entreat our graduate trainees to see the training programme as an opportunity to equip them with job-relevant knowledge and skills for the job market, especially in the mining and the extractive industries”.

Chairman for the event, Nana Dr. Adarkwa Bediako III, Gyaasehene of Apinto Divisional Area, in his speech thanked Gold Fields Ghana Limited for changing the perspective people held about Wassa indigenes.

He added that "in the past it was that, the communities did not have the appropriate skills, the communities did not have the graduates, they don't have the learned people to take up jobs in the mines around us. It's fair to say that having 47 people from the community shows that the trend is turning".

Nana Dr. Adarkwa believes that change has come because Gold Fields has the host communities at heart and has invested massively in the education of the indigenes.

He stated that the impactful mining by Gold Fields Ghana Limited for the past 25 years on Wassa land, is seen through the human needs. From development of infrastructure to human capital development.

The Gyaasehene described the mining firm as unique, for taking care of the core needs of the people in its host communities.

The two year graduate trainee programme for the first 47 beneficiaries, is costing the Gold Fields Foundation $500,000.