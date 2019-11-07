ModernGhanalogo

07.11.2019 NDC News

Focus On Winning Power Than ‘Needless’ Nepotism Fight– Allotey Jacobs Tells NDC

By News Desk
Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs says nepotism claims by the opposition NDC is ‘rubbish’ – after defending President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's inclusion of his relatives in government.

The former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition NDC who was speaking on Peace FM's ‘kokrokoo’ morning show advised his party's national leadership to instead focus on winning power.

“ . . It [nepotism] is in the Bible. David was surrounded by his brothers and nephews. The Commander of Israel Army was a nephew of David. If you go to the line of Moses, Moses' elder brother was a High Priest and his sister was a prophetess,” he said.

Adding that, “There's no politician in this country who will deny his family members employment opportunities after helping him to win power.”

