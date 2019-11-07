NDC Criticises Akufo-Addo For Not Commissioning 1D1F Project During Volta tour

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region is disappointed in President Akufo-Addo for not commissioning any factory under government’s One District, One Factory initiative, during his tour of the region recently.

According to the NDC, government has abandoned projects initiated under the Mahama led administration.

Citing a number of roads and other infrastructure that has been abandoned including a modern abattoir that featured in a recent Citi News report, the party's Regional Communications Director, Kafui Agbleze said the President places no priority on the people of the Volta Region.

“Mention can be made of roads in almost all districts in the region but we do not want to bother you with a long list of Mahama's footprints as far as the road sector is concerned. It is not only with the roads sector that projects have been abandoned in the Volta Region. Projects have also been abandoned in the health sector.”

The party also accused the President of engaging in partisan politics in Senior High and basic schools during his visit to the Volta Region.

“Verifiable evidence abound to show how Junior High School students were made to carry placards praising President Akufo-Addo under the scorching sun at Akatsi South. The NDC in the Volta Region will soon roll out programmes to engage the students in the various schools within the shortest possible time since the Ghana Education Service has shown to us all that same is very possible.”

The Minority in Parliament recently said it will summon the Health Minister before the House to demand answers on why the government had abandoned works on some hospital projects in the Ashanti Region which was began by the previous administration.

