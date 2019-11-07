[Watch] Flashback: How ACP Agordzo Called For Depoliticisation Of Police Service

ModernGhanalogo

07.11.2019

By News Desk
A short video of embattled ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzo, Director of Transformation Programmes Office of the Ghana Police Service calling for the depoliticisation of the Ghana Police Service.

The senior police officer was arrested this week and charged with abetment to commit treason, but many people believe his woes may have come from his criticism of the system.

---Myjoyonline.com

