Public Servants Honoured At 2nd Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards In Ghana

Ghana played host to public sector leaders from across Africa at the 2nd edition of the Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards (APSCA 2019) on the 23rd and 24th October 2019 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Under the theme: “Enhancing Public Sector Efficiency through Digitization”, the 2019 APSCA brought together leaders from Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana, to discuss key issues pertaining to the growth and efficiency of Africa’s public sector. The discussions were centered on the relevance of using digital technologies to improve public sector service delivery.

The public sector conference was held on the 23rd October. The Head of Ghana’s Civil Service, Nana Kwesi Agyekum Dwamena declared the conference open.

Under the theme: “Leadership & Stewardship in Public Sector”, the first panel had a practical discussion on the influence of leadership in improving productivity in Africa’s public sector. The panelists included Nana Kwesi Agyekum Dwamena, Head, Office of the Head of Civil Service (Ghana); Dr. Ludeki Chweya, CBS, Director-General, Kenya School of Government (Kenya); and Mrs. Yaa Pokuaa Baiden, Deputy CEO of Admin/HR of NHIA (Ghana).

The second panel, which was on “Digitization in Africa’s Public Sector”, discussed how digitization is redefining Africa’s public sector. The panelists shared insights on the relevance of creating the best cyber-security defences for the public sector. They included Dr. Katherine Getao, CEO of The ICT Authority (Kenya); Mr. Sam Addo, MTN Ghana’s Head of Enterprise; Mr. Kofi Owusu, MD of Accra Digital Centre; and Mr. Ishmael Browne, Director for RSIM, Office of the Head of Civil Service.

The next panel had a discussion on “Embedding Good Governance in the Public Sector”. The panelists included Dr. Ludeki Chweya, CBS, Director-General, Kenya School of Government (Kenya); Dr. Katherine Getao, CEO of The ICT Authority (Kenya) and Dr. Evans Aggrey Darko, Chief Director at Ghana’s Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. They shared insights and ideas on the importance of good governance and how it impacts a nation.

The final group, an all-women panel, discussed issues concerning “Promoting Gender Parity in Top Decision-making and Leadership Process”. The panelists shared insights on the role and growth of women in the public sector. The panelists included Mrs. Yaa Pokuaa Baiden, a Deputy CEO of Admin/HR of NHIA (Ghana); Dr. Katherine Getao, CEO of The ICT Authority (Kenya); and Dr Afisah Zakariah, Chief Director of Ghana’s Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The conference was crowned with an awards dinner on 24th October. A total of thirty- eight (38) awards were conferred on public sector agencies and leaders.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, the Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stressed the need for the digitization initiative undertaken by the government to be implemented within the public sector. He said the initiative will yield the needed results of bringing efficiency in the public service delivery.

Dr. Bawumia urged public servants to put the interest of the public in their service delivery as well as support the government’s digitization drive within the public sector.

Awards were conferred on public sector agencies and leaders from Jospong Group, Margins Group, NHIA, Ministry of Communication (Ghana), Lands Commission, Ghana Tourism Authority, GNPC, Ghana Health Service, Ministry Of Health (Ghana), Lagos State Pension Commission (Nigeria), District Assemblies Common Fund, Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency, the Forestry Commission (Ghana), The ICT Authority (Kenya), Kenya School of Government, Lagos State Office of Transformation, Creativity & Innovation (Nigeria), Accra Digital Centre (Ghana), Office of the Head of Civil Service (Ghana) and a host of civil servants.

The CEO of InstinctWave, Mr. Akin Naphtal, in his opening address, said: “The second edition of APSCA is a recognition of the government agencies, officials and civil servants whose outstanding leadership have contributed immensely to productivity in the sector. It is a celebration of stakeholders who have displayed excellence in policy innovation and have supported the growth of Africa’s public sector. Congratulations to all award winners”, he said.

Below is the full list of award winners: