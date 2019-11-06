Public Servants Honoured At 2nd Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards In Ghana
By News Desk
2 HOURS AGO BUSINESS & FINANCE
Ghana played host to public sector leaders from across Africa at the 2nd edition of the Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards (APSCA 2019) on the 23rd and 24th October 2019 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.
Under the theme: “Enhancing Public Sector Efficiency through Digitization”, the 2019 APSCA brought together leaders from Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana, to discuss key issues pertaining to the growth and efficiency of Africa’s public sector. The discussions were centered on the relevance of using digital technologies to improve public sector service delivery.
The public sector conference was held on the 23rd October. The Head of Ghana’s Civil Service, Nana Kwesi Agyekum Dwamena declared the conference open.
Under the theme: “Leadership & Stewardship in Public Sector”, the first panel had a practical discussion on the influence of leadership in improving productivity in Africa’s public sector. The panelists included Nana Kwesi Agyekum Dwamena, Head, Office of the Head of Civil Service (Ghana); Dr. Ludeki Chweya, CBS, Director-General, Kenya School of Government (Kenya); and Mrs. Yaa Pokuaa Baiden, Deputy CEO of Admin/HR of NHIA (Ghana).
The second panel, which was on “Digitization in Africa’s Public Sector”, discussed how digitization is redefining Africa’s public sector. The panelists shared insights on the relevance of creating the best cyber-security defences for the public sector. They included Dr. Katherine Getao, CEO of The ICT Authority (Kenya); Mr. Sam Addo, MTN Ghana’s Head of Enterprise; Mr. Kofi Owusu, MD of Accra Digital Centre; and Mr. Ishmael Browne, Director for RSIM, Office of the Head of Civil Service.
The next panel had a discussion on “Embedding Good Governance in the Public Sector”. The panelists included Dr. Ludeki Chweya, CBS, Director-General, Kenya School of Government (Kenya); Dr. Katherine Getao, CEO of The ICT Authority (Kenya) and Dr. Evans Aggrey Darko, Chief Director at Ghana’s Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. They shared insights and ideas on the importance of good governance and how it impacts a nation.
The final group, an all-women panel, discussed issues concerning “Promoting Gender Parity in Top Decision-making and Leadership Process”. The panelists shared insights on the role and growth of women in the public sector. The panelists included Mrs. Yaa Pokuaa Baiden, a Deputy CEO of Admin/HR of NHIA (Ghana); Dr. Katherine Getao, CEO of The ICT Authority (Kenya); and Dr Afisah Zakariah, Chief Director of Ghana’s Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.
The conference was crowned with an awards dinner on 24th October. A total of thirty- eight (38) awards were conferred on public sector agencies and leaders.
Speaking at the awards ceremony, the Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stressed the need for the digitization initiative undertaken by the government to be implemented within the public sector. He said the initiative will yield the needed results of bringing efficiency in the public service delivery.
Dr. Bawumia urged public servants to put the interest of the public in their service delivery as well as support the government’s digitization drive within the public sector.
Awards were conferred on public sector agencies and leaders from Jospong Group, Margins Group, NHIA, Ministry of Communication (Ghana), Lands Commission, Ghana Tourism Authority, GNPC, Ghana Health Service, Ministry Of Health (Ghana), Lagos State Pension Commission (Nigeria), District Assemblies Common Fund, Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency, the Forestry Commission (Ghana), The ICT Authority (Kenya), Kenya School of Government, Lagos State Office of Transformation, Creativity & Innovation (Nigeria), Accra Digital Centre (Ghana), Office of the Head of Civil Service (Ghana) and a host of civil servants.
The CEO of InstinctWave, Mr. Akin Naphtal, in his opening address, said: “The second edition of APSCA is a recognition of the government agencies, officials and civil servants whose outstanding leadership have contributed immensely to productivity in the sector. It is a celebration of stakeholders who have displayed excellence in policy innovation and have supported the growth of Africa’s public sector. Congratulations to all award winners”, he said.
Below is the full list of award winners:
1
Excellence in Public Private Partnership Award Jospong Group
2
Excellence in Public Private Partnership Award Margins Group: Ghana Card
3
Driving Efficiency through Technology Adoption NHIA
4
Outstanding Contribution Public Sector Digitization Ministry of Communication
5
Driving Efficiency through Technology Adoption Lands Commission
6
Excellence in Promoting Tourism Development Ghana Tourism Authority
7
Best Government Agency in Social Impact GNPC
8
Public Sector Agency of the Year Ghana Health Service
9
Most Innovative Public Sector Project for the Year Ghana Health Service & Ministry Of Health- Drone Project
10
Outstanding Contribution to Public Sector Development Award Charlotte Osei, International EC to Afghanistan, UN
11
Outstanding Contribution to Public Sector Development Award Hon. Hannah Tetteh, Director General, United Nations Office at Nairobi
12
Excellence in Pension Regulatory Award Lagos State Pension Commission
13
Outstanding Contribution to Public Sector Development Award Joshua Alabi- Vice Chancellor, UPSA
14
Special Recognition empowerment of Persons with disabilities Hon. Irene Naa Torshie Lartey- Administrator, District Assemblies Common Fund
15
Outstanding Contribution to Power Sector Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi Managing Director of the Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency
16
Outstanding Contribution to Public service Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie- Chief Executive, Forestry Commission
17
Outstanding Contribution to Health Service Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare- DG, Ghana Health Service
18
ICT Woman of the Year Award Dr. Katherine Getao- CEO, The ICT Authority (Kenya)
19
Outstanding Contribution in Promoting Governance Award Dr. Ludeki Chweya, CBS Director General, Kenya School of Government
20
Young Civil Servant of the Year Dr. Patience Odame Juaso
21
Young Civil Servant of the Year Mr. Benjamin Addo- Assistant Director 1, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources
22
Young Civil Servant of the Year Mrs. Deborah Mensah- Deputy Director, Ministry of the Interior
23
Civil Servant of the Year Mrs. Monica Asare – Director Human Resource, Ministry of Energy
24
Civil Servant of the Year Mr. Eyra Nutsugah – Principal Budget Analyst, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources
25
Civil Servant of the Year Dr. Emmanuel K.Coomson Essam Government Hospital
26
Minister of the Year Hon. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, Minister of Lands & Natural Resources
27
Lifetime Achievement Award Mr. Solomon Asoalia - Chief Director, Ministry of Works and Housing
28
Lifetime Achievement Award Mrs. Mamle Andrews - Chief Director, Ministry of Information
29
Excellence in Service Delivery Award Lagos State Office of Transformation, Creativity & Innovation
30
Outstanding Women in Public Sector Hon. Irene NaaTorshie Lartey , Administrator, District Assemblies Common Fund
31
Outstanding Women in Public Sector Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby- CEO, NHIA
32
Outstanding Women in Public Sector Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
33
Outstanding Contribution to Public Service Award Dr. Kofi Koduah SarpongChief Executive of GNPC
34
Pensions Woman of the Year Folashade Onanuga, DG, Lagos State Pension Commission
35
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Government Initiative Mr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong
36
Young Public Sector CEO of the Year Eric Kofi Ofosu Nkansah- CEO, Accra Digital Centre
37
Public Sector CEO of the Year Dr. Katherine Getao- CEO, The I CT Authority (Kenya)
38
Outstanding Contribution to Ghana’s Civil Service Nana Kwesi Agyekum Dwamena- Head of Civil Service, OHCS
Public Servants Honoured At 2nd Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards In Ghana
Ghana played host to public sector leaders from across Africa at the 2nd edition of the Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards (APSCA 2019) on the 23rd and 24th October 2019 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.
Under the theme: “Enhancing Public Sector Efficiency through Digitization”, the 2019 APSCA brought together leaders from Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana, to discuss key issues pertaining to the growth and efficiency of Africa’s public sector. The discussions were centered on the relevance of using digital technologies to improve public sector service delivery.
The public sector conference was held on the 23rd October. The Head of Ghana’s Civil Service, Nana Kwesi Agyekum Dwamena declared the conference open.
Under the theme: “Leadership & Stewardship in Public Sector”, the first panel had a practical discussion on the influence of leadership in improving productivity in Africa’s public sector. The panelists included Nana Kwesi Agyekum Dwamena, Head, Office of the Head of Civil Service (Ghana); Dr. Ludeki Chweya, CBS, Director-General, Kenya School of Government (Kenya); and Mrs. Yaa Pokuaa Baiden, Deputy CEO of Admin/HR of NHIA (Ghana).
The second panel, which was on “Digitization in Africa’s Public Sector”, discussed how digitization is redefining Africa’s public sector. The panelists shared insights on the relevance of creating the best cyber-security defences for the public sector. They included Dr. Katherine Getao, CEO of The ICT Authority (Kenya); Mr. Sam Addo, MTN Ghana’s Head of Enterprise; Mr. Kofi Owusu, MD of Accra Digital Centre; and Mr. Ishmael Browne, Director for RSIM, Office of the Head of Civil Service.
The next panel had a discussion on “Embedding Good Governance in the Public Sector”. The panelists included Dr. Ludeki Chweya, CBS, Director-General, Kenya School of Government (Kenya); Dr. Katherine Getao, CEO of The ICT Authority (Kenya) and Dr. Evans Aggrey Darko, Chief Director at Ghana’s Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. They shared insights and ideas on the importance of good governance and how it impacts a nation.
The final group, an all-women panel, discussed issues concerning “Promoting Gender Parity in Top Decision-making and Leadership Process”. The panelists shared insights on the role and growth of women in the public sector. The panelists included Mrs. Yaa Pokuaa Baiden, a Deputy CEO of Admin/HR of NHIA (Ghana); Dr. Katherine Getao, CEO of The ICT Authority (Kenya); and Dr Afisah Zakariah, Chief Director of Ghana’s Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.
The conference was crowned with an awards dinner on 24th October. A total of thirty- eight (38) awards were conferred on public sector agencies and leaders.
Speaking at the awards ceremony, the Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stressed the need for the digitization initiative undertaken by the government to be implemented within the public sector. He said the initiative will yield the needed results of bringing efficiency in the public service delivery.
Dr. Bawumia urged public servants to put the interest of the public in their service delivery as well as support the government’s digitization drive within the public sector.
Awards were conferred on public sector agencies and leaders from Jospong Group, Margins Group, NHIA, Ministry of Communication (Ghana), Lands Commission, Ghana Tourism Authority, GNPC, Ghana Health Service, Ministry Of Health (Ghana), Lagos State Pension Commission (Nigeria), District Assemblies Common Fund, Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency, the Forestry Commission (Ghana), The ICT Authority (Kenya), Kenya School of Government, Lagos State Office of Transformation, Creativity & Innovation (Nigeria), Accra Digital Centre (Ghana), Office of the Head of Civil Service (Ghana) and a host of civil servants.
The CEO of InstinctWave, Mr. Akin Naphtal, in his opening address, said: “The second edition of APSCA is a recognition of the government agencies, officials and civil servants whose outstanding leadership have contributed immensely to productivity in the sector. It is a celebration of stakeholders who have displayed excellence in policy innovation and have supported the growth of Africa’s public sector. Congratulations to all award winners”, he said.
Below is the full list of award winners: