I Will Improve Ghana’s Economy If Voted Into Power – Kofi Akpaloo

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has said his outfit is bent on ensuring that they will boost the Ghanaian economy if they are voted into power.

He said his government will make Ghana emerge as Knowledge Economy by 2024.

”To achieve this, we will invest heavily in building and strengthen Ghana’s position in the software development and IT hardware industry. We will also expand our share in employment-intensive IT-enabled services across the value spectrum through enterprises like call centers and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) centers.”

The LPG sees Ghana emerging as a preferred service provider to the world in an ever-widening range of services, including high-paying professional services of teachers, doctors, lawyers, managers, accountants, and scientists. We will fully support the biotechnology sector. We will also strive to develop Ghanaian businesses in other frontier areas of technology, such as microelectronics, nanotechnology, new materials, etc.

”To achieve these ends, we have to make Ghana a front-ranking nation in scientific and technological R&D. Partnership between Ghanaian businesses, universities and other government-supported research institutions will be vastly expanded. We will actively encourage more foreign companies to set up their R&D centers in Ghana or start joint R&D activities with Ghanaian entities. Our professionals and entrepreneurs would be encouraged to participate in this partnership.”

In addition, he believes the LPG will help in the introduction of decisive, comprehensive steps to harness the benefits of the digital revolution to the administration of the country, the President reiterated Government’s commitment to having digital systems manage all government receipts and payments by 2020.

---KingdomfmOnline