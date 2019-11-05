NDC Unravels 51 Relatives, Cronies In Akufo-Addo Gov't

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has presented names of persons it says are relatives and cronies of the Akufo-Addo government.

At a press conference Tuesday, the National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi listed 51 names of relatives and cronies which he said pointed to “classic and unprecedented” nepotism within the Akufo-Addo government.

The list includes the entire nuclear family of Nana Asante Bediatuo who is a cousin to the President and is also his Executive Secretary.

Sammy Gyamfi referred to Nana Akufo-Addo’s vow to eschew nepotism and cronyism, a pledge which he made in January 2016 ahead of the general elections.

“I will not operate a family and friends’ government”, he quoted the then NPP Presidential candidate.

The NDC listed relatives of the President, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and relatives of the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo.

The NDC National Communications Officer described the level of nepotism as amounting to “total state capture.”

—myjoyonline