[Full Text] NDC List Over 50 Relatives Of Akufo-Addo's 'Nepotism' Gov't

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Akufo-Addo government of unprecedented levels of nepotism.

At a press conference on Tuesday, NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, listed more than 50 names of relatives within the Akufo-Addo government.

The list includes the entire nuclear family of Nana Asante Bediatuo, who is a cousin to the President and is also his Executive Secretary.

Read the full statement from the press conference below.

