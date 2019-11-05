ModernGhanalogo

05.11.2019 NDC News

[Full Text] NDC List Over 50 Relatives Of Akufo-Addo's 'Nepotism' Gov't

By News Desk
File photo
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Akufo-Addo government of unprecedented levels of nepotism.

At a press conference on Tuesday, NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, listed more than 50 names of relatives within the Akufo-Addo government.

The list includes the entire nuclear family of Nana Asante Bediatuo, who is a cousin to the President and is also his Executive Secretary.

Read the full statement from the press conference below.

—Myjoyonline

