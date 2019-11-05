Be The Change Leaders Our Continent Desperately Needs – Dedo Kofi Challenges Youth

Dedo Kofi, Life Coach and Founder of Truelife World, organizers of the annual Truelife Campus Conference, has challenged young people to follow their dreams and be the change leaders Africa desperately needs to leapfrog its development.

She was speaking at the 4th edition of the Truelife Campus Conference.

The Annual Conference is reputed for equipping participants with the knowledge and practical skills to excel in their education and careers. It provides a platform for young people to learn and connect with experienced speakers and mentors.

This year’s event was held under the theme: Just Start, If Not Now, Then When? If Not You, Then Who? A call to action to young people to take action now in order to create a prosperous future they would be proud of.

Opening the conference, Ms. Dedo Kofi stressed on the importance of equipping young people with the right mindset, positive values and practical skills to lead a transformational agenda on the African continent.

She said, " Empowered young people are the architects of a prosperous country and continent. As leaders, it is our responsibility to shape the minds of our young people and to empower them to fully realise their potential.

I believe that young people, when given the opportunity, can play an instrumental role in creating the change we require in our communities, country and continent. We must take bold, deliberate and decisive action to prepare them for the future”.

She continued "this means we must, as a matter of urgency, bring young people into the policy making process as significant stakeholders. We must guide, support and mentor them to be the best versions of themselves through initiatives such as mentorship and internship programmes, incubation schemes, graduate training programmes and platforms such as the Truelife Conference where they learn practical skills to be effective change leaders. Truelife World will continue to spearhead efforts to empower our young people for the future”.

The conference also featured distinguished speakers such as Chichi Yakubu, CEO, NyoNyo Essentials, Kwaku Bediako, CEO of Chocolate Clothing, Senyo Hosi, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors and Talata Provencal, Entrepreneur and Creative Director of Talata Stationery & Home Ghana, who shared their life and career experiences whilst speed-mentoring the participants.

The Truelife Conference is an annual event designed to inspire, empower and unleash the potential of young people.