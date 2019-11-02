6 Nation Visa Waiver Excludes Ordinary Passport —Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has disclaimed publications that it has signed a visa waiver for 6-nations for ordinary and diplomatic passports.

Media outlets during the week publicised that the ministry has signed visa waiver with 6 Nations for ordinary passports and diplomatic passports to India, Iran, Colombia, Equatorial Guinea, Hungary, and Morocco without Visa.

The ministry, in a statement released debunked the publication saying it pertains specifically to diplomatic passport holders excluding ordinary passports.

Parliament approved the visa waiver deal on Friday, when Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway submitted paperwork for approval.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to states emphatically that, the Bilateral Visa Waivers Agreement executed between Ghana and the under listed countries pertains specifically to Diplomatic and Service Passport Holders, and not Ordinary Passport Holders as stated in the publication,” the statement said.