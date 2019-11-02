NDC’s Ayawaso Central Parliamentary Candidate Donates Street Lights To Beef Up Security

The National Democratic Congress’ newly elected Parliamentary Candidate (PC), Mr. Rauf Musah Tubazu has responded to distress calls by residents in the Ayawaso Central Constituency on insecurity by donating 25 street lights worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to help beef up security in the Municipality.

The Parliamentary Candidate (PC) shares in the concerns of the constituents and made assurances that more of such lights will be provided systematically to cover all Electoral Areas within the constituency.

This, he says, is aimed at improving the security situation which the incumbent MP, Hon. Henry Quartey, a Deputy Interior Minister has clandestinely failed to tackle head-on.

He called on beneficiaries to take collective action to fix the lights at designated areas to meet the purpose for which it is meant for.