NPP Inaugurates Youth Wing In Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency

Hundreds of Youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency in the Western Region inaugurated 32 Member Youth commanders from various electoral areas at Bogoso Golden Hotel.

Addressing the party supporters, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng - Gyasi (Mrs.) who also doubles as the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Art advised NPP supporters especially the Youth to work hard in other to maintain the seat come 2020 general elections.

She noted that former president Kufour took Ghana from HIPC to Middle Income Country due to bad Economic Management of the then National Democratic Congress (NDC) when they assumed power in 2009 taking Ghana to IMF thereby preventing employment at the public sector.

Hon. Barbara touted the achievement of the NPP government such as the Free Senior High school, Planting for food and Jobs, Planting for Rural Development and export and NABCO.

The Minster indicated government commitment to community mining which will streamline the activities of illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

She assured the Youth that Aboso, Bogoso, Huni-Valley and Prestea will soon get community mining concession.

The Regional Youth organiser Mr. Benedict Addae spoke about the good work of the party and charged them to spread the good news of the party's achievements.

In a related development. Hon. Mozart Kweku Owuh MCE for Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal took time to explain to the Youth and party the falsehood NDC is spreading about in the Bogoso Market.

He said the former DCE led a delegation to Fiaseman Rural Bank to acquire a loan to facilitate the market project but couldn't meet the requirements.

So NPP and Hon. Mozart came to meet it. It was the Technocrats at that time who took that decission.

The research Officer of the party Mr. Yaw Owusu advised the youth to make sure any NPP candidate who is contesting for an Assembly elections wins to help the party obtain victory 2020 both Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

Later, the 32 Youth commanders was sworn in by the Western Regional Youth organiser

In attendance was the Constituency Youth organiser Jubel Kwaw, Regional Youth Organiser Mr. Benedict Addae, Chairman Abiam Kuntu Danso constituency chairman Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, Nasara Cordinator Alhaji Amuda, Hon. Mozart Kweku Owuh MCE Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal, Dr. Tony Oteng - Gyasi Chief executive Officer (CEO) Tropical cables and Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng - Gyasi (Mrs.) MP Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Art.