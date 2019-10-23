Menzgold begins document validation for payments

Menzgold has announced outlets in the various for their customers to go and verify their documents in order for payments to be effected to them.

A statement by the gold collectible firm said the document validation period will begin on October 28, 2019 and end on November 28.

The outlets where the exercise will take place Mile 7 in Accra, Osu, Kosoa, Bogoso among others.

Below are details of a statement from Menzgold

All customers are to take note of the following:

All customers are to take note of the following:

1. Validation of documentations starts from 28th October to 28th November, 2019. Time: 9am-4pm each working day.

2. Designation outlets for this exercise are as follows: GREATER ACCRA REGION Venue Location a) Osu Opposite Osu Police Station, behind Glory Oil Filling Station. b) Dansoman After Dansoman Roundabout, Bechem Bus stop. c) Odokor Opposite Anointed Electricals Company. d) Mile 7 Adjacent ECOBANK. e) Madina Madina-Tamale Lorry Station. f) Awoshie Opposite Victory Bible Church. CENTRAL REGION a) Kasoa Opposite Walantu Junction, after Justap Clinic. ASHANTI REGION a) Adum Adjacent Melcom. b) Bremang Behind Bremang Park, adjacent Church of Christ. WESTERN REGION a) Bogoso Adjacent Multi Credit.