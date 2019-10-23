PDS Saga: Lost Of Confidence In Ghana Led To Loss Of Ghc190m — John Jinapor

Member of Parliament for Yapei Constituency and former Minister for Energy, Hon. John Jinapor has stated that government losing the $190million from the American partners is a result of lost of confidence.

The Hon. Member said, the cancellation of the second tranche indicates the US government has lost confidence in the Akuffo-led government.

The American government through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) in a response letter to Ghana government withdrawn a second tranche of ghc190million of the GH¢500million agreement as a result of the termination of PDS agreement.

Per the statement, it notes the decision with regret.

Speaking on Dwaso Nsem on Adom Fm, the Hon. Minister said the precedent forms basis for the mistrust doubting the government in the restrictive tendering process indication.

“From all indications the Americans suspect government’s roadmap is untenable, meaning it rather confirms government will not execute a perfect job.

“It clearly means that private sector participation in ECG is dead because almost $200 is not available to invest in ECG activities,” he said.

This, according to him, is as a result of the government’s inept precedent.

The MCC wrote to the Ministry of Finance requesting that government continues to engage PDS in the concession agreement of ECG.

The Finance Minister in a response letter to the MCC indicated government’s position to terminate the agreement between PDS and Ghana government.

Based on this, the US government with the MCC as it’s partners in the Ghana Power Compact agreement rescinded an agreement to disburse a 190million dollar fund as part of the agreement.