Takoradi GJA Gets Medical Insurance For Retired Journos

The Executive Vice- President of Gold Fields in-charge of Human Resource West Africa, has said the media plays a very pivotal role in national development which inputs must not go unnoticed.

Mr. Francis Eduku said this when announcing a sponsorship package for retired journalists in the Western Region as part of the upcoming Western Region Ghana Journalists Association Awards slated for November 9, 2019.

The 68 thousand Ghana Cedi package which is being sponsored by Gold Fields Ghana Limited will enable retired journalists access quality healthcare at no cost to them.

At a short ceremony held on Saturday October 19, at the Takoradi Press Centre, Mr. Eduku mentioned that, Gold Fields believes the media is one of the legs that a nation seeks its balance by identifying and solving problems in the society.

“It does not only hold public officers and organizations into account but the media also places searchlight on wrong doings in the society and the same time proffers solutions to solving some of these social challenges”, he said.

The Executive Vice President stated, " journalists have helped shape the course of the mining industry by putting the companies on their toes.”

He was optimistic that the insurance package would encourage the active practitioners to do more as their works in the region will not be forgotten.

He assured the GJA, the readiness of Gold Fields Ghana in supporting the development of the media in the Western Region.

The Western Regional Chairman of the GJA, Mr. Moses Dotse Aklorbortu said the plight of most retired journalists is perturbing, due to the poor service conditions under which most of them worked. Hence the idea to give them a comprehensive medical insurance.

The medical insurance he said, will reduce their burden in paying for quality healthcare.

Mr. Aklorbotu, was grateful to Gold Fields Ghana for the support in helping to take care of journalists who have helped in shaping the socio-economic development of the Western Region and Ghana at large.

The theme for the award ceremony which will be held at the Best Western Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi is, "Redefining Corporate Social Responsibility: Moving From Handouts To Legacy Projects; The Role Of The Gate Keeper"