PDS Fiasco: NDC Happy For Exposing 'Biggest Corruption Scandal In History'

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has showered praises on itself for exposing what they described as “the biggest corruption scandal in Ghana’s history,” of the Power Distribution Services (PDS) deal.

Its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, at a press conference in Accra praised the role of party MPs in exposing the Akufo-Addo government’s attempt to loot national assets.

PDS which managed Ghana’s electricity distribution had its concession agreement with government terminated last Sunday.

The termination came days after the NDC piled pressure on the government over its handling of the deal.

Governemnt maintains, the company failed to provide a valid demand guarantee which would have satisfied its financial ability to manage ECG.

According to the NDC, the government failed to do enough due diligence before settling on PDS as a concessionaire.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah told journalists, the party’s role in this PDS saga entrenches it as a “credible” stakeholder in the fight against corruption.

The PDS exposé is not the only anti-corruption work the party believes it has done as the NDC General Secretary listed three others.

He cited the “fraudulent Ameri-Mytilenous deal, the Oslo Chancery deal, the bloated website scandal among others.”

Explaining the benefit of the NDC’s work in opposition, Mr Asiedu Nketia claimed, “we have saved Ghana billions of dollars in several corrupt deals which have been perpetrated by the Akufo-Addo government.”

---Myjoyonline.com